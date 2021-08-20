Sinjar displaced people rely on elections candidates to help them return to their homes

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission in Duhok announced that it has monitored an increase in the electoral campaigns' activities in Sinjar.

On August 3, 2014, the residents of Sinjar, which is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, were subjected to a large wave of displacement when ISIS terrorists invaded the district before it was freed on November 13, 2015.

Many Sinjar residents currently live in camps in Duhok.

The media office of the Duhok Commission stated to Shafaq News Agency that 69,400 displaced voters in Duhok camps have the right to vote even after the registration of the displaced voters' deadline, by relying on the biometric card, noting that the commission has prepared 31 electoral centers inside and outside the camps.

For his part, Nusrat Shamo, a displaced person from Sinjar, told Shafaq News Agency that the displaced people want the candidates, if they win seats in the council of Representatives, to work on returning the displaced people to their homes, rebuilding Sinjar and ensuring the security of the region.