Shelling hits Peshmerga artillery positions in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Artillery positions belonging to the Peshmerga forces came under shelling early Tuesday in a border area of Al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, a source told Shafaq News.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish spokesperson Brig. Gen. Karzan Rasool said the security agency is investigating the attack that targeted the Tekeran area and will provide further details once the inquiry is completed.

No security or military authority had issued an official statement on the nature of the attack or those responsible by the time of publication.

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