Shafaq Foundation: words echoing culture and resilience to the world

Ali Hussein Fayli / As any media outlet diverges from credibility, it invariably undergoes a decline. In the pursuit of truth, it is essential for any subject to elicit pertinent, necessary, and equitable responses that align with the societal fabric.

While authorities and political entities reserve the right to depict national, moral, and ethical commitments to their liking, they cannot absolve themselves from the shortcomings of cultural and media initiatives established under various guises.

The language and rhetoric prevalent in our country serve as a testament to the persistence of the most deplorable actions and thoughts, shamelessly discussed concerning differences in color, beliefs, races, and lineages. Despite the rhetoric framing all ideologies within a civil framework, actions often betray inherent racial biases.

Two decades later, our unwavering and auspicious efforts right from the inception affirm that the Shafaq Foundation, as a whole, and particularly the Fayli Magazine, prioritized the trajectory of progress over the velocity of its movement.

Today, impediments and obstacles hold little sway as the magazine consistently publishes at its distinct and unwavering pace. Yet, these endeavors alone cannot yield a champion in defense of the Fayli identity and history. However, when our thoughts and beliefs translate into actions, their enduring impact becomes the yardstick for success.

This endeavor fostered opportunities for individuals, some of whom, regrettably, have departed or moved afar.

In its service to the Fayli Kurds and the broader society, Shafaq has expanded into diverse domains and topics such as radio, weekly periodicals, multilingual websites, news agencies, and various civic engagements, all finding a sanctuary within Shafaq amidst prevailing dominant ideologies, remaining impervious to assaults of despondency and misery.

While anxiety remains among the most detrimental legacies, the erosion of self-confidence magnifies the specter of negligence. Unfortunately, a generation has surfaced devoid of solace from the streets, unfamiliar with the remedies and glories of yesteryears. In their quest for self-identity, they lament the lack of efforts or wars undertaken to shield them, having been relegated to victims of disregard and oblivion.

Twenty years of relentless toil have erected the physical edifice of our team. Fortunately, the enduring tenure of Fayli Magazine has facilitated the articulation of a message amidst a tapestry of conflicting thoughts and opinions within society, boldly asserting itself through the written word, perpetual publication, and dissemination: 240 editions stand as a testament, evoking trust in a sanctified cause and approach.

By embracing inclusivity and upholding credibility, disregarding gender, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliations, our writers have articulated their thoughts on the multifaceted spectrum of life, espousing a humane and professional commitment.

While the magazine carries the name "Fayli," it has practically served all components, teeming with topics that recognize Iraq's diversity and myriad hues as a pivotal asset for shaping the present and the future.

Fayli Magazine has embraced millions of vivid words, bestowing upon society 240 editions as a cherished gift, an aromatic bouquet for all who perceive themselves as integral parts of this cherished legacy.