Iraq ranks second in importing Iranian petrochemical products

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iran Customs Administration reported that Iraq was second in importing Iranian petrochemical products in April 2024.

According to the Iranian customs, the petrochemical products in April totaled 3,300 thousand tons (a decrease of 25.77%,) amounting to $1.4 billion (a 24% decrease.)

78% of the products were exported to China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkiye, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Oman, representing 83% of the total revenues.

The Iranian customs also highlighted changes in export item values. Products such as petroleum gases, liquefied hydrocarbons, urea, iron bars, and steel increased, while liquefied natural gas, iron and steel alloys, and liquefied butane experienced a decrease.