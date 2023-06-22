Senior Peshmerga Commander Warns of ISIS Persistent Threat

Shafaq News/ The commander of the Kurdistan's Support Forces, General Siyad Barzani, on Thursday warned of the continued and pervasive threat that the Islamic State extremist group represents to the Kurdistan region.

In a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the sixth cohort of support forces from the Peshmerga training center in Erbil, Barzani made clear that the specter of terrorism, especially from the ISIS, lingers menacingly over Kurdistan.

"The peril from terrorism, particularly ISIS, persists in its ominous presence in our region," said the general.

Spanning over 50 days, 300 troops underwent rigorous training designed and executed by seasoned Peshmerga officers in close cooperation with the United States-led Global Coalition.

"It is of paramount importance that we constantly enhance the combat capabilities of our Peshmerga forces," the commander said.

Speaking to the press, General Barzani indicated that the Peshmerga force's reform process continues under the careful supervision of both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Global Coalition.