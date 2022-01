Shafaq News/ Senior leading figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Ghazi Karkuki, was arrested from his residence in al-Sulaymaniyah last night, his elder son Dana Ghazi said on Saturday.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Dana Ghazi said that a force from the party raided their residence in the Raperin neighborhood in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah and drove his father to an unknown destination.

Security authorities in the PUK stronghold did not comment on the incident.