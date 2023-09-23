Senior PUK member announces boycott and resignation

Shafaq News/ Sardar Harki, a member of the Leadership Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has announced his boycott of the upcoming party conference and his resignation from all positions and privileges within the Union. He cited unfavorable conditions within the party, internal instability, and a lack of suitable grounds for the conference.

Harki expressed concern about the "unhealthy" conditions that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has been experiencing for some time, leading to problems, internal disintegration, deviations from principles, and a disruption of party life. He emphasized that the scheduled conference, set for September 27, occurs when there is "no conducive environment for it."

According to Harki, the party needs a process of reconciliation and harmony before two critical electoral processes: provincial council elections and Kurdistan Parliament elections. He called for prioritizing the organization of party ranks and internal reconciliation before holding the conference.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is a Kurdish political party in Iraq. It was founded in 1975 by Jalal Talabani and is one of the two main Kurdish parties in Iraq, along with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP.)

The PUK has been a member of the Iraqi government since 2003. It has held various ministerial positions, including the presidency and the deputy prime ministership. The PUK is also a member of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).