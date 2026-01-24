Schools in Kurdistan Region honor Syrian Kurdish struggle

Shafaq News– Erbil

Schools across the Iraqi Kurdistan Region will dedicate their first class on Sunday to supporting Kurds in northeastern Syria, following a directive issued by the Kurdish Ministry of Education.

According to a statement, the ministry instructed teachers to focus on two main themes: fostering patriotism and reinforcing the Kurdish people’s right to freedom, while opposing any actions that threaten Kurdish communities.

The directive comes as tensions rise in northeastern Syria, where recent clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed around 25 people, wounded 130, and displaced thousands of residents, mostly Kurds.

The violence prompted responses in the Kurdistan Region, as authorities and civil institutions have expanded humanitarian and public support for Kurds in Syria’s Kurdish-run Rojava*. Meanwhile, Hundreds of residents, activists, and Syrian Kurds have staged demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, including protests outside the United Nations mission and the US consulate, urging the international community to halt military operations in northern Syria and allow humanitarian access.

*Rojava refers to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), a self-governing region in northern and northeastern Syria that emerged during the civil war after 2012 and is secured mainly by the SDF.

