Safety violations cause fire at two Erbil warehouses
2026-06-24T08:41:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
A fire broke out in two commercial warehouses in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, causing material damage, Civil Defense Directorate spokesperson Shakhawan Ali told Shafaq News on Wednesday.
The blaze originated at food storage facilities that failed to comply with safety regulations, while emergency crews responded promptly and brought it under control.
Cooling operations remain underway to prevent any recurrence.