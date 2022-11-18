Saddam Hussein features a book cover at the Sulaymaniyah book fair

Shafaq News/ A consortium of Kurdish civil organizations demanded pulling a book with a poster of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on it off the shelves of the Sulaymaniyah book fair.

"Unfortunately, for the second consecutive year, a book about the perpetrators of Kurdish genocide is being portrayed at the Sulaymaniyah book fair," an official statement said on Friday.

The statement recalled a similar incident that took last year when a book by Sultan Hashem denying the Anfal crime was also present at the Sulaymaniyah book fair.

The organizations demanded the Kurdistan region's ministry of culture and Sulaymaniyah's culture directorate take legal action against the centers and publishing houses that promote such books.

"Such deeds are an insult to our people," it concluded.