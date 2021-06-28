SDF calls the Global Coalition to help return the displaced to their home countries

Shafaq News/ SDF General Commander, Mazloum Abdi addressed a letter to the meeting of the Global coalition which is scheduled to be held today, Monday, in the Italian capital, Rome.

“The anti-ISIS Coalition will meet tomorrow to discuss progress towards the enduring defeat of ISIS. To ensure sustainable victory, we must not forget that tens of thousands of women, children, and ISIS fighters remain in SDF-NES IDP camps and detention centers.” Abdi said on Twitter.

“We call on the Coalition to help return these people to their home countries, fund education and de-radicalization programs, and support stability and strong economic recovery in the liberated areas to address the root causes of extremism.” He added in another tweet.