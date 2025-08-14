SDF–Damascus talks proceed despite pressure allegations

Shafaq News – Damascus

Negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government are continuing with US and French support, a senior Kurdish official told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington and Paris are working to arrange a meeting between the two sides despite Damascus’ refusal to attend talks scheduled for this month, insisting instead that they be moved to the capital following a recent conference in Hasakah province.

The source stressed that “foreign powers are not pressuring the SDF to merge under a specific framework.”

According to the official, US and European mediation aims to avert military escalation and secure a negotiated settlement under international sponsorship, while accusing Turkiye of pressuring the transitional government to escalate against the SDF and boycott planned talks in Paris.

The source also revealed that last Monday, Syrian Democratic Council Co-Chair for Foreign Relations Ilham Ahmed met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus to address obstacles delaying implementation of the March 10 agreement signed by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi in Paris.

Separately, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the SDF had “failed” to comply with the terms of its merger deal with the Syrian army. It reiterated support for Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, pledging training, planning, and advisory assistance to Damascus under an agreement signed on August 13.