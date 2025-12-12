Rwanga supports World Mountains Day activities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Friday, the Rwanga Foundation celebrated the World Mountains Day on the slopes of Mount Safeen near the town of Shaqlawa, northeast of Erbil.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, environmental and community activities included oak tree planting and cultural events attended by local officials, climbers, and environmental advocates, with a focus on environmental protection, sustainable tourism, and raising awareness of the importance of mountainous areas in the Kurdistan Region.

Members of the Kurdistan Region’s Mountaineering Federation also took part in the activities. Its secretary, Heman Amin, said the UN designation of World Mountains Day reflects recognition of mountain communities and their culture.

Commenting on choosing the location, Shaqlawa district commissioner Suwara Akram said the surrounding mountains have helped turn climbing and hiking into growing attractions, providing environmental value alongside tourism benefits.

He added that this year’s observance coincided with the Kurdistan Region’s Mountaineering Federation becoming a member of the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation, making it the first such federation in Iraq and the fifth in the Middle East.

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Rwanga is a non-profit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. It initially focused on improving children’s education before expanding its work to include youth empowerment, economic development, environmental protection, humanitarian aid, and climate-focused initiatives.

