Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation has partnered with several private universities and institutes to offer more than 100 scholarships to this year's secondary-school graduates across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) under its “My Desired University” project.

The foundation, a non-governmental organization set up in 2013 to support education and youth in the KRI, said the free places are open to students finishing grade 12, the final year of secondary school, in towns and cities across the Kurdistan Region. The scheme is run in coordination with private universities and institutes and pairs the scholarships with guidance on admission procedures and on adjusting to university life.

The foundation said it had also deployed about 200 trainers and counselors this year, working in psychological, advisory, and academic support across 17 centers in the KRI. Their role is to guide students through the online university admission form known as Zanko Line, the KRI’s electronic enrollment system.