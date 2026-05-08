Rwanga camp brings together Iraq’s communities in Duhok mountains

Shafaq News- Duhok

Rwanga Foundation on Friday organized a youth camping program in Duhok province aimed at promoting coexistence, environmental awareness, and youth development.

The two-day camp was held in the Kani Tuzi area of Dinarta subdistrict in Akr district, according to a statement. Around 150 young participants from different religious and ethnic communities —including Muslims, Christians, and Yazidis— took part alongside teachers, scouting and camping experts, representatives of youth and women’s organizations, journalists, and civil society figures.

The foundation indicated that the initiative focused on strengthening social cohesion, encouraging teamwork, developing individual responsibility, and raising awareness about preserving Kurdistan’s natural environment.

Rwanga, meaning "vision", is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs. Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.