Young candidates make up 40% of Iraq’s 2025 election contenders

Shafaq News – Baghdad

About 40% of candidates running in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections are under the age of 40, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

IHEC data shows that roughly 15% of contenders are between 28 and 35 years old, marking a clear rise in youth participation compared to the 2021 elections, when only 24% of candidates were under 30.

The commission said the figures reflect growing political engagement among young Iraqis, who are seeking a stronger role in shaping national policy after years of calls for reform and generational renewal.

Read more: Iraq’s Gen Z faces choice: Vote or boycott in 2025 elections