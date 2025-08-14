Rwanga backs 30 entrepreneurs under ‘Kurdistan Open for Business’

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation announced on Thursday the award of financial support to 30 entrepreneurs under its “Kurdistan is Open for Business” initiative.

According to the foundation, the grants are designed to help recipients formally register their projects and develop their ventures.

The program is funded by the Ideas Beyond Borders Organization and implemented in coordination with the Directorate of Company Registration and the ECHO Organization.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.