Rwanga, Zahawi Music House sign cooperation deal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Rwanga Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zahawi Music House Foundation.

The agreement aims to "further focus on the development of art, music, culture, and Kurdish activities through music and arts," Rwanga said, emphasizing its commitment to preserving Kurdish heritage.

The move follows the launch of Rwanga’s Culture Department, which the foundation said will take cultural and artistic initiatives "to safeguard Kurdish identity and heritage."

Rwanga, a non-profit organization, focuses on improving access to education, providing services, and nurturing young talent. It has been actively working to enhance e-learning systems in line with international standards and foster a culture of collaboration among Kurdish youth.

About Rwanga

Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, is a non-governmental organization committed to ensuring accessible, high-quality education for all. Its mission is to provide services, build capacities, and develop policies that facilitate education and enhance overall educational standards in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Iraq, and beyond.

Rwanga’s strategic objectives include creating platforms for youth to discover their talents and reach their full potential, integrating advanced technologies such as e-learning into the education system to align with international standards, and fostering a culture of learning, particularly among young people.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga Foundation officially launched in September 2013 and implements projects across Iraq, focusing on four key sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.