Rwanga: New initiative to boost young entrepreneurs in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation has launched a new initiative to support young entrepreneurs in the Kurdistan Region, partnering with ECHO and backed by the US-based Ideas Beyond Borders (IBB).

In a statement, Rwanga clarified that the project combines research and roundtable discussions to identify major obstacles facing emerging business owners and to develop practical solutions for sustainable growth.

The foundation also disclosed that it recently provided financial support to more than 305 entrepreneurs across the Region.

Rwanga, a non-governmental organization based in Erbil, has been active since September 2013 and operates across Iraq in four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable communities.