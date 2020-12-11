Russia calls SDF to restore Damascus over some controlled areas

Shafaq News / sources say that Russia is trying to prevent Turkey from launching a new operation in northern Syria.

Mariana Belinkaya, an expert on Arab affairs wrote in the Russia’ Kommersant newspaper that, according to Arab media reports, the Russian military hopes of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to restore Damascus authority over some Kurdish controlled areas in northeast Syria, at a time Ankara will intensify its territorial control in Syria.

According to the newspaper, the Turkish artillery bombing of several areas in the northern province of Raqqa last November led SDF spokesman, Kino Gabriel to warn of Ankara's plans to launch a new operation against the Kurds in northern Syria to expanding its control.

“SDF is extremely disappointed that Washington, an ally, had not responded to the escalation of Turkish attacks.” He added.

Kommersant, based on the Arab reports concluded that Kurds are trying to take support of both Washington and Moscow. However, Russia repeatedly warned the Kurdish forces that it could not protect them unless they restore the areas under Damascus' control.

In this regard, the expert of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Kirill Simonov, told the Newspaper "Moscow does not want to its relation with Turkey to come under strain.”

In the other hand, Turkey’ advancing in Idlib could lead to an attack with Pro-Russia Syrian army which is something Russia tries to avoid.