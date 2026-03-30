Russia: President Barzani’s residence strike part of a widening crisis

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Erbil

Russia on Monday condemned a drone attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, warning the strike marks a dangerous escalation in the regional conflict.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is “deeply concerned” about growing attacks on civilian and administrative infrastructure as the confrontation widens. The March 28 attack, she added, was part of a broader military and political crisis linked to US and Israeli actions against Iran, cautioning that the Barzani attack could expand the conflict across additional fronts.

No group has claimed responsibility for the drone strike on the Kurdish President’s home, which comes as hostilities spread across the Middle East. Still, it has drawn widespread condemnation from Iraqi, regional, and international actors, with calls for accountability and steps to prevent further escalation.

Read more: Drone attack on Nechirvan Barzani: A message at the peacemaker’s door