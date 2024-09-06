Recovery of drowned tourist's body in Zakho, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Civil Defense in the independent administration of Zakho, the Kurdistan Region, announced on Friday the recovery of the body of a person who drowned in the Khabur River.

The directorate stated that “an 18-year-old young man from Mosul, who was on a recreational trip, drowned in the Khabur River near the village of Kofki, in the Batifa district.”

The body has been transferred to the forensic medicine department in Zakho to complete legal procedures.

The Civil Defense Directorate renewed its call for citizens to exercise maximum caution when near riverbanks and affirmed its full readiness to handle emergencies at any time.