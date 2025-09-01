Rawanduz hosts widespread farmer participation in grape festival

Shafaq News – Rawanduz

A grape and local products festival was launched on Monday in Rawanduz, in Erbil, drawing farmers, agricultural enthusiasts, local residents, and visitors interested in the region’s homegrown varieties.

Behzad Khodadad, one of the organizers, told Shafaq News that Rawanduz is considered one of the most productive areas for grapes of various kinds. "This is why the festival was organized—not only to highlight grapes, but also to showcase other local products," he explained.

He emphasized the importance of the event in encouraging farmers to “promote their harvests and supporting local production more broadly.”

Farmer Ismail Waso, who participated in the exhibition, said he presented 12 varieties of grapes at the festival, describing the event as a valuable opportunity to showcase local output and engage with those interested in agricultural products.

Another farmer, Abdullah, told Shafaq News Agency he brought five types of grapes to the festival, noting that this year’s yield did not meet expectations due to weather conditions, but "we still managed to harvest a good amount worth displaying and marketing."