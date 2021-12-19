Qushtapa town was the most affected by the floods, official says

Shafaq News/ Erbil revealed today that Qushtapa town was the most affected by the floods that swept the governorate a few days ago.

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, instructed the concerned authorities to form a committee to identify the weaknesses and mistakes that caused the floods in Erbil Governorate.

Aram Sayed Qadir, Erbil's deputy governor and head of the committee, said in a statement to reporters today that the committee began its work yesterday, and today visited Qushtapa today.

He added that the damage caused by the floods is heavy, noting that Qushtapa is the most affected in terms of human and material losses.

He pointed that the concerned authorities have taken the necessary measures and are currently on alert.