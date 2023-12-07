Qubad Talabani rejects "honor killings" as harmful to Kurdistan's reputation

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on Thursday condemned the practice of "honor killings," calling it a "reprehensible act" that damages the region's reputation.

Addressing the International Women's Conference, "Women in the Mirror of Society and History," at the University of Sulaimani, Talabani said that tackling the "underlying ideology" is crucial to combating violence against women. He advocated for a comprehensive approach, that starts from homes and schools and extends to government institutions, workplaces, and the parliament of the region itself.

Recognizing the importance of legal frameworks, Talabani called for "revising and bolstering" laws related to violence against women. He said, however, that genuine progress hinges on the effective implementation of existing laws.

Talabani commended the achievements Kurdish women have achieved in all domains, citing successful experiences of female leaders, professionals, and engineers. He said that "gender equality is a global issue" and encouraged women "to empower themselves through collaboration and mutual support."

The deputy prime minister acknowledged the complex challenges in raising awareness about women's rights, and described it as "a continuous process requiring persistent efforts from all the segments in society". He also reiterated his government's unwavering support for initiatives dedicated to backing women's rights and eliminating violence against them.

In 2022, more than 10,000 citizens called the 119 hotline to report domestic violence. The majority of these calls came from women and minors.

Talabani urged the conference organizers to continue their efforts and expand the scope of the event to encompass all of Kurdistan in collaboration with universities across the region.

Talabani called for a reevaluation of women's roles and representation in the government. "Women should be placed in positions that fully utilize their talents and skills and grant them access to executive positions at all levels, including directorships, general directorates, and even governorships."

Deputy Prime Minister Talabani said "honor killing" of women is "reprehensible" and "never justifiable", and assured that "the government is committed to holding perpetrators accountable."

Human Rights Watch defines honor killings as "acts of violence, usually murder, committed by male family members against female family members who are perceived to have brought dishonor upon the family."

Many countries have legal frameworks that implicitly promote honor killings and give lenient sentences to perpetrators. Article 324 of the French Penal Code of 1810 allowed reduced sentencing for situations in which a husband killed his wife after suspected adultery. This article inspired similar provisions in Algeria, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, and other countries formerly under French control.

Currently, there are no laws criminalizing honor killings in Iraq.

Under penal code Article 41, husbands may physically "discipline" their wives and face no repercussions. If men kill or permanently maim their wives or female family members, Article 409 reduces their prison sentence to three years.