Qubad Talabani calls for a new election law in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-01T11:54:46+0000
Qubad Talabani calls for a new election law in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister criticized the current elections law in Kurdistan, calling to amend it.

Speaking at the MERI Forum, held in Erbil, Talabani expressed support for holding "fair and transparent" elections, but not according to the current law, adding, "We need to legislate an election law that preserves justice and votes through cooperating with specialists and benefiting from the experiences of other countries in this field."

Talabani considered cutting off the Region's share from the federal budget, the drop in oil prices in global markets, and wars are the main challenges in Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish leader praised the role of President Nechirvan Barzani in facing the pressures of the international community after the 2017 referendum.

The Middle East Research Institute (MERI) holds a two-day forum in Erbil, bringing local, national, and international policy-makers, academics, civil society leaders, journalists, diplomats, and opinion leaders to debate the urgent, high-priority issues that are affecting both Iraq and the wider Region; and offer solutions to stakeholders and decision-makers.

