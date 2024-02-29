Protest in Erbil against closure of Iraqi Ministry of Education representations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Dozens of non-governmental human rights organizations, teaching staff, and parents staged a protest in front of the United Nations headquarters in Erbil on Thursday, denouncing the decision of the Iraqi Ministry of Education to shut down its representation in the Kurdistan Region.

Tariq Omar, a parent from Nineveh Governorate, expressed his concern, stating, "I have six children studying in the Kurdistan Region, and the decision to close the representations will harm us greatly due to the inability to return to our governorates."

Saad Hussein, from Kirkuk, regarded the closure as a "political decision that does not serve the students, especially since the majority are residents and not displaced people."

"The constitution guarantees the Iraqi citizen housing in any Iraqi governorate, and the state must provide them with basic services, including education."

The demonstration comes after a similar demonstration a few days ago in Erbil against the decision.

The Iraqi Federal Ministry of Education decided on February 14 to close its representations in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniya, and Duhok, stating that this comes within the framework of implementing the decision of the Federal Cabinet to close IDP camps.

The Federal Cabinet set July 30, 2024, as the final date for closing the camps and the return of the IDPs, according to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education addressed to its representations in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniya, and Duhok.