Prominent Kurdish party joins left alliance in Turkey

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-26T06:31:31+0000
Shafaq News / Prominent Kurdish "Peoples' Democratic party", based in Turkey, has joined a left alliance.

Zaman Turkish newspaper reported that the alliance already includes seven parties (including the Kurdish Democratic Peoples' Parties, Workers' Party of Turkey, Labor party, the Social Democratic People's Party, and the Labor Movement), and has become the largest political alliance to run for the upcoming elections.

The alliance will convene on Friday to put the final touches on its structure, and will be introduced to the Turkish people next September.

