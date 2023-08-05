President of Kurdistan Region Emphasizes Religious Pluralism and Coexistence

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, highlighted the significance of religious pluralism in fortifying Kurdistan's unity.

Speaking at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Assyrian Church of the East inaugurated in Erbil, Barzani underlined the Region's commitment to coexistence and its role as a sanctuary for Christians in the aftermath of ISIS attacks.

Barzani's address conveyed the Kurdistan Region's unwavering dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive society. He reiterated that the Region had embraced thousands of Christians who sought refuge after enduring violence and persecution by ISIS in their respective areas.

The President acknowledged the integral role of Christians in nurturing the harmony of peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan. He stated that this ethos has evolved into a resilient cultural trait unaffected by external conspiracies, further serving as a unifying force and garnering global respect.

Barzani lamented the historical genocidal actions by external entities that have targeted the Region, yet he proudly affirmed the Kurdistan Region's transformation into a haven for Christians today.