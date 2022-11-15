President Rashid meets with President Barzani in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new President, Abdullatif Rashid, met with the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Erbil earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi presidency, the two officeholders discussed the situation in Iraq and the ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting laid emphasis on dialogue to settle the differences between the federal and regional governments in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq.

President Barzani expressed confidence in President Rashid's capacity to address the Baghdad-Erbil problems, reiterating the region's willingness to uphold dialogue.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, according to the readout.

Rashid arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region on a first visit since his election as president on October 13.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Rashid will meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.