President Nechirvan Barzani invited to Azerbaijan for COP29

Shafaq News/ The Azerbaijani ambassador delivered a formal invitation for President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baku and participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) scheduled to take place from November 11 to 22, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The statement reported that Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, welcomed Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov.

The meeting between the Azerbaijani ambassador and the Chief of Staff included discussions on strengthening and expanding relations between the Kurdistan Region and Azerbaijan, as well as regional developments.

Ambassador Mammadov expressed Azerbaijan's desire to enhance ties with the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing that President Barzani's visit to Baku and meeting with the Azerbaijani president would mark a new chapter in the relations between Azerbaijan and the Kurdistan Region.