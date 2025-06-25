President Barzani with UK Ambassador: Erbil-Baghdad issues on table

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, to discuss political developments, ongoing challenges, and regional stability.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the two sides discussed relations between the United Kingdom, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

They also underscored the need to resolve pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and understanding, calling for swift progress in forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government.

Turning to regional affairs, both parties reaffirmed that peaceful solutions and diplomacy are vital for stability in the Middle East.