President Barzani with Japanese Consul: Investment cooperation in focus

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Sunday, with Hitoshi Ishizuka, the newly appointed Head of Japan’s Consular Office in Erbil.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani welcomed Ishizuka and pledged full support from Regional institutions to ensure a successful tenure. He emphasized Kurdistan’s interest in attracting “opportunities for Japanese employment and investment” in the Region and Iraq, expressing appreciation for Japan’s continued “aid and support.”

In turn, Ishizuka reaffirmed Tokyo’s commitment to deepening ties with both Erbil and Baghdad. He outlined current projects led by Japanese companies in Kurdistan, along with their “operational agenda.”