Japan's ambassador, Kurdistan's president discuss cooperation prospects

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday expressed the Kurdistan region's desire to expand the cooperation avenues with Japan.

President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with Japan's new ambassador to Iraq, Matsumoto Futochi, in Erbil earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the president congratulated the new ambassador for his inauguration and wished him success in his duties.

The president said that the Kurdistan region has a favorable environment for Japanese investments, expressing the regional government's willingness to bolster its ties with Tokyo.

The Japanese diplomat said that his country reciprocates the interest of the Kurdistan region in developing the bilateral ties between them, and expressed the Japanese private sector's willingness to invest in Iraq and Kurdistan.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the Baghdad-Erbil disputes and the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the Middle East.