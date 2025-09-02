President Barzani with French Envoy: Macron’s visit on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met French Ambassador Patrick Dorrell to discuss bilateral ties ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s anticipated visit to Iraq and the Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides underlined the importance of France’s relations with Iraq and Kurdistan, emphasizing the need to expand cooperation.

The talks also covered preparations for Macron’s visit, Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, diplomatic engagement between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and neighboring countries, as well as the latest regional developments.