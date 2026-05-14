President Barzani welcomes death sentence against former Baath-era official

Shafaq News- Erbil

President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday welcomed a ruling by Iraq’s Supreme Criminal Court sentencing former official Ajaj Al-Tikriti to death, describing the decision as a victory for justice.

Al-Tikriti, according to the Iraqi National Security Service was convicted of torture, murder, and rape against detainees, including women and children among Anfal victims, at Nugrat al-Salman prison in Al-Samawah during the former regime.

In a statement, Barzani said the ruling against Al-Tikriti, known as the “butcher of Nugrat al-Salman,” represents the “minimum consolation” for the families of victims of the Al-Anfal campaign, referring to the Baath-era military operations against the Kurdish population.

He praised the judiciary, private prosecutors, and all those who contributed to ensuring the convict received legal punishment.

پێشوازی لە بڕیاری دادگا بۆ سزادانی تاوانبار (عەجاج تکریتی)، جەللادەکەی نوگرەسەلمان ده‌كه‌م. ئەم بڕیارە سەرکەوتن و جێبه‌جێبوونى دادپەروەری و لانى كه‌مى دڵدانه‌وه‌ى کەسوکاری ئەنفالکراوانه‌. دەستخۆشی لە دادوەران، پارێزەران، شایەتحاڵە بوێرەکان و هه‌موو ئه‌وانه‌ ده‌كه‌م كه‌ هاوكار… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) May 14, 2026

Barzani stressed that the sentencing, issued many years after the alleged crimes, sends a clear message that genocide and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Kurdistan “do not fall under the statute of limitations”, adding that justice will eventually reach perpetrators “no matter how long it takes.”

The case demonstrates once again that “the will for justice and life is stronger than all forms of oppression and brutality,” he stated.

The Kurdistan Region president also reiterated calls for the government in Baghdad to provide financial and moral compensation to the victims of the Al-Anfal campaign, which Iraqi courts have previously classified as genocide.

Read more: Iraqis hail death sentence for Nugrat al-Salman torturer