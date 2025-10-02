President Barzani urges Kurdish candidates to prioritize unity ahead of Iraq elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday called on candidates from the Kurdistan Region running in Iraq’s parliamentary elections to focus on serving both Kurdistan and Iraq, stressing unity and respect throughout the campaign.

In a statement released by the presidency, Barzani noted that election campaigns for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary term will officially begin on Friday, urging political parties to comply with the Independent High Electoral Commission’s regulations and ensure that campaigning reflects “a spirit of coexistence, acceptance of others, and the cultural diversity of Kurdistan’s communities.”

He warned against turning campaigns into a source of “tension, division, or threats to citizens’ stability,” adding that freedom of expression must not cross into hate speech or incitement. “The people of Kurdistan must once again prove they are a civil society leading the democratic process in a civilized spirit,” Barzani said.

Highlighting the importance of women’s participation, Barzani stressed that female candidates should be given “attention and respect,” while also calling for the protection of all religious and cultural symbols. He urged security forces to carry out their duties “professionally and impartially” in safeguarding the process.

“All those who run from the Kurdistan Region for the Iraqi parliament must aim to serve the people of Kurdistan and Iraq,” Barzani stated. “Through unity, cooperation, and harmony, we can offer better services for the present and the future, and protect rights, achievements, and public interests.”

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission approved the final lists of candidates for the upcoming elections. Campaigning begins on Friday, October 3, with parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11 following a decision by the Iraqi Council of Ministers.