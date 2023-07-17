President Barzani to visit Azerbaijan tomorrow

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region is set to embark on a significant official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he will meet with President Ilham Aliyev in the capital city of Baku on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The purpose of this visit, as stated in a presidential statement received by Shafaq News Agency, is to discuss Azerbaijan's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as to foster the development of mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

The Azerbaijani President extended an invitation to President Barzani during a meeting that took place on the sidelines of their participation in the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 18 of this year.