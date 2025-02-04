President Barzani to Baghdad: Recognize Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged, on Tuesday, the Iraqi federal government to formally recognize the Peshmerga forces as part of the country’s defense system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 3rd and 4th Peshmerga divisions at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in Erbil, Barzani emphasized the importance of integrating the Kurdish forces into Iraq’s national defense framework.

He also called on the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to cooperate in unifying the Peshmerga forces and keeping them free from political interference.

This is a breaking story...