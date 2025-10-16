President Barzani stresses importance of tolerance and unity in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to coexistence, tolerance, and equal rights for all components.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani met in Erbil with Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, accompanied by a delegation of bishops, clergy, and religious figures from various countries. Both sides Addressed the conditions of the Syriac Church and the broader Syriac Christian community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and internationally,

The visiting delegation requested the establishment of two new churches—one in Erbil and another in Duhok.

Patriarch Aphrem expressed his gratitude for the continued support of President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region, particularly during the challenging periods of displacement faced by Christians and other communities during the war against ISIS.

He praised what he described as the spirit of peaceful coexistence among the Region’s diverse communities.

President Barzani reiterated that “Kurdistan is a homeland for all its communities without discrimination,” adding that the Region takes pride in its diversity and will continue to promote and protect the values of peaceful coexistence. He also stressed that Christians are an integral part of the Kurdistan Region and that all citizens are equal in rights and responsibilities.