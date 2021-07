Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, ratified on Sunday the appointment of three judges to judicial positions in the Region.

According a statement by the Region's Presidency, Judges Masoud Khodr Mahmoud, Ghazi Khalil Tayeh, and Dara Muhammed Ibrahim were appointed members of Kurdistan’s Court of Appeal.

Afterward, the three judges took the formal oath before the President in a swearing-in attended by the acting chief of the Judicial Council, Judge Abdul Jabbar Aziz Hasan.