President Barzani seeks expanded partnership with US

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with an American diplomatic delegation led by newly appointed US Consul General Gwendolyn Green, urging the United States to broaden its partnership with the Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani welcomed Green as she assumed her post, affirming the Region’s readiness to provide full support for her mission. He also extended his gratitude to outgoing Consul General Steven Fagin for his role in strengthening ties between Washington and Erbil.

Barzani further praised the United States’ continued assistance to both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring Erbil’s commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Fagin expressed appreciation for the backing he received from Barzani and Kurdistan’s institutions during his tenure, while Green described the Region as a “key partner” for the United States.

Discussions also addressed relations between Erbil and Baghdad, Iraq’s broader political landscape, and recent developments in Syria and the wider region.