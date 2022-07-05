Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives US Senator Lindsey Graham in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-05T12:13:05+0000
President Barzani receives US Senator Lindsey Graham in Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Tuesday the US Senator, Lindsey Graham, in Erbil.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, the post-war phase, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the Kurdish community's situation in Syria.

The two sides stressed the need to maintain security and stability in the area, and warned of ISIS's attempts to re-surge, stressing the need to face the terrorist organization's threats.

The President indicated that the only solution for the current situation in Iraq lies in solving the Baghdad-Erbil differences through dialogue.

The meeting also shed light on the Kurdistan Region's ties with neighboring countries, in addition to several files of mutual interest.

related

President Barzani follows up on the citizens' situation with the Governor of Erbil

Date: 2021-12-17 09:12:09
President Barzani follows up on the citizens' situation with the Governor of Erbil

President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

Date: 2021-09-23 17:53:33
President Barzani meets the new head of the EU Liaison office-Erbil

President Barzani calls for rapid resolution of Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-05-26 13:27:03
President Barzani calls for rapid resolution of Baghdad-Erbil disputes

President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:05:03
President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Asselborn arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-30 07:58:55
Asselborn arrives in Erbil

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

President Macron lands in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-28 23:45:14
President Macron lands in Erbil

PUK expresses contentment over President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2022-05-22 15:47:47
PUK expresses contentment over President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah