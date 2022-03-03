Report

President Barzani receives French ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-03-03T14:30:06+0000
President Barzani receives French ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, and his accompanying delegation in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Thursday.

According to a readout issued by the region's presidency, President Barzani discussed the Baghdad-Erbil disagreements with Ambassador Chevallier and expressed the region's commitment to dialogue as a means to address them.

President Barzani commended France's contributions in Iraq and the Kurdistan region and its role in deterring ISIS groups as a part of the Global Coalition.

The meeting shed light upon ISIS growing threat in Iraq and Syria and laid emphasis on the need to maintain patent channels between Baghdad and Erbil, and sustain the International community's support in order to hinder the terrorist group's resurgence.

The talks touched conditions of the Yazidi community and the challenges impeding Sinjar's reconstruction, the recent decisions of the Federal Supreme Court on the independence of Kurdistan's oil sector and the political process in Iraq, updates on the situation in Syria and Ukraine, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

