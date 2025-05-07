President Barzani receives Doha Summit invitation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a formal invitation from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to attend the upcoming Doha Summit in December.

According to a statement from the Region’s Presidency, Qatari Consul General Hussein bin Ali Al-Fazaa delivered the invitation during a meeting in Erbil.

Barzani confirmed his participation in the summit, which will be held under the patronage of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, stressing Kurdistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Qatar.

For his part, the Qatari envoy reiterated Doha’s interest in enhancing cooperation with both Iraq and the Region.

The discussion also touched on regional developments and prospects for Qatari investment across Iraq and Kurdistan.