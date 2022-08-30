Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-30T13:04:35+0000
President Barzani praises al-Sadr recent statements 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commended on Tuesday the recent statements of the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, in which he called on his supporters to withdraw from the Green Zone.  

President Barzani said in a tweet, "We commend the position of Muqtada al-Sadr and his call on his supporters to end tension and withdraw from the Green Zone. We support his responsible national position, hoping that safety and stability prevail in the country."

The influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his supporters to withdraw from Iraq's parliament during a news conference in his headquarters in Najaf's al-Hannana.

Al-Sadr instructed his supporters to withdraw within the next 60 minutes, adding that not even a sit-in or peaceful demonstration would be allowed.

Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes.

"This is not a revolution [any more] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address. 

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, carrying guns and driving tuk-tuk vehicles, begun withdrawing from Baghdad's Green Zone after the influential Shia cleric called on them to end their actions.

Following the move, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it had been decided to lift the curfew in Baghdad and other governorates.

