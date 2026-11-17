Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the Turkmen language and cultural rights on Turkmen Language and Culture Day, describing them as a fundamental basis for coexistence.

ئه‌مڕۆ بە بۆنەی ڕۆژی زمان و کولتووری تورکمانييەوە، به‌ گه‌رمى پیرۆزبایی لە هەموو هاووڵاتييانى تورکمان لە کوردستان و عێراق بەگشتی دەکەم. بە ڕێز و پێزانینەوە لە ئاماده‌يى و ڕۆڵی مێژوویی و کولتوورییان دەڕوانین. جەخت لە پشتیوانیی بەردەواممان بۆ پاراستن و گەشەپێدانی زمان، ڕۆشنبيرى و مافە کولتوورییەکانی پێکهاتەی تورکمان و سەرجەم پێکهاتەکان دەکەینەوە وەک بنه‌مايه‌كى سەرەکیی پێکەوەژیان لە هەرێمی کوردستان. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 17, 2026

Earlier this year, the president personally funded the construction of a Turkmen-language primary school and kindergarten in Kifri, a town in Iraq's Diyala province, with the facilities expected to benefit approximately 150 students and teachers.

The Turkmen are Iraq's third-largest ethnic group after Arabs and Kurds, with communities concentrated in Kirkuk and other northern and central provinces. Under Article 4 of Iraq’s Constitution, Turkmen is recognized as an official language in administrative units where Turkmen constitute a significant proportion of the population.