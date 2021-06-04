Report

President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-04
President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, made a phone call with Duhok Governor Ali Tatar, to follow up on the situation in the Sharya camp. 

Barzani ordered the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to support the affected people in the camp.

For his part, the Governor of Dohuk expressed appreciation for Barzani's follow-up, and briefed him on the latest developments in the camp and the steps taken to deal with the case.

In the same context, the local government in Duhok announced dismissing the Sharya camp director, Sardar Balti, in response to the camp's residents' demands, to be replaced by Hakar Muhammad Amin. 

Earlier today, the media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Dohuk governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out in 350 tents in Sharya camp.

Mellat Ismat, the press secretary of Duhok Governor, told Shafaq News Agency that 400 tents and household items were provided by the Barzani Charitable Organization and will be distributed to the affected families tonight.

