President Barzani offers greetings on the Yazidi New year 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-19T17:22:54+0000
President Barzani offers greetings on the Yazidi New year 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended greetings to the Yazidi community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the Yazidi New year. 

The President said in his message that he is putting all efforts to free the abducted Yazidis and uncover their fate, expressing full support for the community in rebuilding their homes and achieving security in their areas.

He added that as the holidays approach, many Yazidis are still living in displacement camps, hoping that they will spend future holidays amid better circumstances.

"Kurdistan will remain a land of forgiveness, acceptance, and peace", he concluded.

