President Barzani offers condolences to Iraqi oil minister

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, on Friday following the tragic loss of his daughter and sister in a devastating car accident that occurred in the southern part of the country.

In a message of condolence, President Nechirvan Barzani said, "I offer my deepest condolences to the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, for the loss of his father, daughter, and one of his sisters in a painful traffic accident."

He further added, "I sympathize with them and share in their sorrow during this difficult and painful time. I pray that the Almighty embraces the departed with His compassion and mercy, and grants their family and loved ones patience and solace."

The sister and daughter of the Iraqi oil minister lost their lives in a devastating car accident on the international highway within the Diwaniyah province, while they were returning from their grandfather’s funeral. The incident has left the nation in mourning and prompted expressions of condolences and sympathy from various quarters.